ROMNEY — The West Virginia School for the Blind is offering a school-based Spanish program for the first time, cultivating engagement and excitement among students.
In the past, Spanish was offered at the school, but only in a virtual capacity. Students would use technology to connect with a Spanish teacher in Charleston, who would assign them work electronically and then speak on the phone with them twice a week, which, according to W.V.S.B. principal Camella Hardinger, didn’t really resonate with the students.
“It is just difficult for the students to always access the computers if the Internet is down or if their technology isn’t working for the day,” Hardinger explained. “Now, the kids are learning it quicker, they’re just more excited about it when before it seemed to be something that they dreaded.”
The school-based program is made possible largely due to the work of Spanish teacher Jonathan Stricklen, who, according to Hardinger, has done a “great job” getting the students excited about learning Spanish.
“Having Jonathan here in the building has been very helpful,” acknowledged Hardinger. “I didn’t see this kind of excitement before.”
Stricklen said that students seem to be more motivated now that the program is in-person.
“They’re enjoying it, they’re all engaged,” Stricklen said. “Students are investing themselves in their projects and their activities. They are really responding well to it.”
According to Stricklen and Hardinger, having a Spanish teacher in the classroom, as opposed to a virtual program, has made it easier to get the kids motivated and excited about learning a new language. While the program is still in its inaugural year, Stricklen and Hardinger said that while “nothing’s perfect,” they hope to be able to continue to grow it.
Stricklen, who uses an immersive teaching model, attempting to use Spanish for 90% of the class time, said that he has 3 main goals in teaching the students within this program. First, that they would go on to use the language in the future, whether achieving fluency or simply being able to communicate while traveling.
Secondly, Stricklen said that he hopes to increase cultural awareness in his students and help them gain a better understanding about how other languages work, as well as their own language.
Lastly, he said that he wants to instill a job skill in his students.
“Unemployment is a big issue with the blind and visually-impaired population,” Stricklen said. “I think [Spanish] could be a real job skill for someone working in business, hospitality or working remotely via telecommunications.”
In addition to building language skills in the students, Stricklen expressed that he hopes to bring knowledge of different cultures to the students, many of which are from very rural areas and wouldn’t be exposed to cultural diversity otherwise, especially due to the increase of Spanish-speaking persons in the United States.
“It’s important for this county,” Stricklen said. “These students don’t really have many diverse cultural experiences. They know their own culture, and they have a beautiful culture, but they’re just not aware of other cultures.”
“Some of these kids have never even left the county,” Hardinger added.
Stricklen said that he hopes to expand the cultural education further, possibly with a Spanish club or different cultural activities.
“This is an example of something that they would not have been able to do with the online course,” Stricklen noted.
Both Hardinger and Stricklen have noticed the students practicing their Spanish in the hallways, showing that they are engaged and excited about learning a foreign language.
“These are good kids,” Stricklen said. “At first, they were really apprehensive, but they are kids that really care about what they are doing.”
