Aug. 30: Michael Timothy Banks, 60, of Inwood was arrested on a Capias from Hampshire County Family Court for Failure to Pay Court-Ordered Child Support.
Aug. 31: Jeffrey Lane Mathias, 56, of Augusta was arrested and charged with Driving While Revoked for DUI.
Sept. 1: James Tyler Moore, 25, of Franklin was arrested on an outstanding Capias from Hampshire County Magistrate Court for Failure to Appear for a Criminal Trial or Proceeding.
Aug. 26-Sept. 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.