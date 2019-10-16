ROMNEY — The annual Hospice auction is being held Saturday, Oct. 19, and the event promises delicious food, fun for the kids and, of course, proceeds that go toward the patients and families of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Ashley Horst, fundraising and marketing coordinator of Hospice of the Panhandle, says that the proceeds of this event assure that the hospice patients of the Eastern Panhandle “receive the care they need regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay for care.”
At the Romney Fire Hall, doors of the auction open at 3 p.m. just in time for dinner to be served, and the auction begins at 4 p.m. Dinner will include fare such as soup, country ham sandwiches, chicken salad, chili dogs and an impressive array of homemade baked goods from the area’s best bakers.
The event will also be offering free face painting for the kids while the adults can participate in the auction, led again by Jimmy See. Items up for auction include W.Va. memorabilia, artwork, housewares, antiques and more.
For anyone interested in getting involved, examples of items that can be donated to the auction include but are not limited to gift baskets, crafts, gift certificates, antiques and gently used children’s toys. Anyone with questions about donations or the proceeds can contact Linda Corbin at 304-359-4290.
Before the auction, you can take a chance to win a raffle prize, such as Juanita Timbrook’s donation of a handmade quilt, a 14k white gold and half-carat diamond band donated by Anderson’s Corner and a Pelican Sentinel 80X kayak donated by Lambert’s Drug Store. Tickets are 1/$1 or 6/$5 and are available for purchase now at Lambert’s Drug Store, Anderson’s Corner, Shaffer Funeral Home or by calling Linda Corbin. You don’t need to be present to win the raffle.
The event will also see the return of last year’s popular game Pick-a-Prize. Players can pay to play and then choose a number, and the player will win the gift card associated with that number, valued between $1 and $25.
Proceeds for this event will benefit Hospice of the Panhandle, which provides end-of-life care to residents in Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
