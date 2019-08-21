School-age performers heat up River House
When Chocolate House began at Capon Bridge Junior High back in the ’90s, “we had the crazy idea of having an open mic at school, to let the kids come out and just have fun,” says Charlie Streisel.
Saturday night, The River House brought Chocolate House back, with an open mic performance intended to be the first of many.
They called it Chocolate House “because you couldn’t call it a coffee house for that age,” said Streisel, who worked with fellow teacher Steve Bailes to set the program up, while Terry Bailes took charge of the kitchen.
Hot chocolate was served, and Terry remembers they made popcorn “because it has a nice smell,” and “sold candy too, just trying to break even so they could afford chocolate and popcorn for the next performance.”
“Some of the acts brought me out of the kitchen — I couldn’t believe kids were doing it,” she says.
Saturday at the River House, Beth Reese set a bowl of M&Ms on each of half a dozen tables set up in the River House yard, and more chocolate arrived in the form of a plate of chocolate chip cookies passed from table to table.
The tables were covered with rolls of white paper, with boxes of crayons provided for both young and old artists as they awaited the performance.
Mike Everson set up the sound system with help from Phoebe Anderson, who later performed on her set of drums.
Back in the ’90s the kids had set everything up, creating a stage with a small PA system in the school cafeteria that they used for anything they wanted to do.
The more this happens, the more the adults will get out of the way,” said Everson, who also served as MC — a job he offered to any kid who wanted it, though there were no takers.
Chocolate House is one of the River House’s youth programs benefiting from help from the Hampshire County Community Foundation.
Though it was seen as a way to give students studying music at Dakota Karper’s Cat and the Fiddle music school a place to perform, Streisel and Bailes had argued successfully that it should be voluntary, with no student required to participate.
Originally “it wasn’t a recital thing, but more like kids getting together to play baseball on their own,” said Streisel.
Participation was open to all Saturday night, and Karper confirmed that though most of the performers were students at her school, there were others participating as well.
This included 5-year-old Deacon Delaplain, who took the stage to perform first as others hung back. He was the evening’s only vocalist, singing “God Bless the USA” a capella and inviting the audience to join in for the final chorus.
A steady stream of young performers followed, playing music on The River House keyboard, drums, and a variety of stringed instruments — banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin. All received enthusiastic applause from an audience about evenly divided between young and old.
Parents tended not to come to the original Chocolate House, Streisel said, though he and Bailes would perform if there were openings.
Bailes remembers junior high principal Terrie Saville putting on a coconut bra for a Hawaiian theme night — he has pictures.
The Capon Bridge police would come. No one could remember the name of the policeman who would perform hambone, slapping his body in time with the music.
Policeman Charlie Parker also attended, saying if he met the kids there, he thought it less likely he would be dealing with them in a professional capacity.
Steve Bailes continued alone after Steisel moved to Hampshire High in 2000, and Chocolate House lasted for a few more years — until 2007, he thinks. There are pictures from performances in 2001 available online on his old Capon Bridge Bobcat blog.
Some Chocolate House performers went on to careers in music, Steve says — including Ben Townsend, who would come down from Romney for Chocolate House. When you listened to Townsend, you thought “that kid will go someplace,” Steve says, and he now hears Townsend whenever he turns on NPR.
Saturday’s performance got the new Chocolate House off to an auspicious start. Everyone now hopes to see it grow — and see the kids take over and make it their own event.
“If kids wanted to have fun and not get arrested, they used to have to go to Winchester or Cumberland — now they have the River House,” said Bailes.
The next River House Chocolate House performance is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.
