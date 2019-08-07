ELKINS — A Hardy County man was fined $217,600 in federal court Thursday and sentenced to 5 years probation for distributing meth.
John Wayne Crites, 48, of Moorefield also has to forfeit an orange Honda Foreman 4-wheeler.
Crites pled guilty in July 2017 to a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He admitted working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal meth in Grant County from late 2014 to the end of 2016.
The United States Postal Inspection Service and the West Virginia State Police investigated. o
