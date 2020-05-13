IEP meetings
After talking to some parents in Hampshire County regarding IEPs, I wanted to share some suggestions on how they could better prepare for their child’s IEP meetings:
1. Request a copy of the “draft” IEP to review, via e-mail, prior to the IEP meeting.
2. Prior to the IEP meeting, send an e-mail to the special education director requesting to audio record your child’s IEP meeting (in-person meetings only) - (HCS Policy 2461). This can be extremely helpful in understanding the IEP process.
3. Prepare a “Parent Agenda” and e-mail it to the IEP chairperson, usually the principal of your child’s school, prior to the IEP meeting. On your agenda, you could list your child’s strengths/weaknesses, goals, accommodations and/or modifications, special education/related services, State testing accommodations or modifications, as well as any questions or concerns that you would like to discuss with your child’s IEP team. Your requests will either be accepted and written into the IEP or rejected. Either way, it should be documented on the last page of the IEP titled Part XII: Prior written notice of district’s proposal/refusal.
4. At the end of the IEP meeting, you should receive a copy of your child’s IEP with all the changes/revisions that were agreed to during the IEP meeting.
5. Should you disagree with any of the recommendations that were either accepted or rejected as documented on the PWN, you may want to consider filing a State Complaint, Mediation, or filing a Due Process hearing request with the West Virginia Department of Education. Their website should provide more information regarding these dispute resolution methods.
Parents are advocates for their child’s educational needs and equal members of their child’s IEP team. This is a special education website that I have found to be extremely helpful in understanding IEPs, as well as the overall special education process - www.wrightslaw.com.
Dana Sine, Capon Bridge
