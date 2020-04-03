Quarantine orders for Out of State Visitors
The Hampshire County Health Department posted the following message for visitors to Hampshire County. For the health and safety or the community, the Hampshire County Health Department directs that you abide by this order that is enforceable by law enforcement. If you have any questions regarding your quarantine restrictions, please contact 304-496-9640.
The following is from Gov. Jim Justice:
“All individuals who are traveling from areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19, including without limitation to Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy, and China, are required to isolate for a period of 14 days upon entry to West Virginia or for the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter; provided that such individuals who are required to self-isolate may travel to seek such essentials as food and medical attention; and provided further that this measure does not apply to any commercial activity, including without limitation commercial trucking activities and individuals who commute into or out of state for work, persons performing any emergency, health, military, or infrastructure response activities necessitating travel into the state, or persons otherwise engaged in and traveling for Essential Businesses and Operations under the terms of the Executive Order. This Order shall apply retroactively to all persons who have entered West Virginia after being in any area with substantial community spread within the previous 14 days. All persons isolating or quarantining under this provision shall be responsible for all costs associated with their isolation or quarantine, including transportation, lodging, food, medical care, and any other expenses they may incur to sustain the person during the period of isolation or quarantine.”
