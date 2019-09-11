Common sense gun laws
Editor:
It is common sense that there should be a criminal background check before someone can buy a gun from a gun store. It has been the law for 26 years. Over 225,000,000 background checks have been performed by the FBI. More than 1,300,000 failed the background check.
Those individuals signed the form 4473 affirming the information was true under penalty of perjury. How many have been prosecuted? Fewer than 1,000. What is the point of having a law if it is enforced less than one tenth of one percent of the time?
How hard is it to prosecute? Did you sign this? Yes. Is it true? No. Guilty. But the government will not prosecute. Instead they want to require the same background check for transfers between private individuals – neighbors, parent and child, as well as strangers.
What is “common sense” about expanding a law that will not be widely obeyed when the government refuses to enforce existing law? Enforce the law or repeal it. To do otherwise is to invite contempt of law in general.
It is common sense that since all they had in 1790 was muzzleloading weapons, that is all that the 2nd Amendment protects. By that logic freedom of speech would only apply to human voice unamplified and with no electronic transmission.
Printing presses used handset type and a manual press. Therefore, freedom of the press would not extend to computer set type and modern printing methods. The Hampshire Review might object to this interpretation.
“Common sense” would apply the stated principle to new situations as technology advances. I am sure The Hampshire Review will now breathe more easily.
America has moved so far from what the founders fought so hard to give us that one is hard pressed to think “accident.”
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge o
He came home
Editor:
During WWII, Robert D. Heare was serving in the Army Air Corps (U.S. Air Force). He was stationed in England and was a radio operator in a B-17 airplane.
On his 34th mission over Germany, the plane was shot down and the surviving crew members were taken prisoners of war.
While on a 600-mle march across Europe, they were liberated by the allies.
Thank God Robert eventually made it back to Romney, W.Va., in 1945 and was discharged in 1946.
Debora Mayhew, Romney
Where they stand
Editor:
To the voters of West Virginia, this is a concern about Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.
On WELD radio station in Fisher, W.Va., I listen to talk show host Hoppy Kercheval. Last year he interviewed Shelley Moore Capito as he usually has Capito and Manchin on. She said she is for women’s rights to abortion. This is where I heard it from her very lips.
Then also on Joe Manchin on WELD radio Hoppy’s talk show he said he supports Plan Parenthood, as you know pays for abortions.
Does this not give you concern on these issues they stand for? If not, it should. We need people like this out of office (government) not in.
Veronica Winebrenner, Burlington
Go figure
Editor:
“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
This amendment was written when firearms were muskets. Go figure.
Bill Arnold, Romney o
