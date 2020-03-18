*Updated Wednesday (March 18) afternoon*
What started as a mild concern for many has grown into a global pandemic, urging local healthcare facilities to reevaluate their policies on visiting and gathering in large groups. While no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia, healthcare facilities in Hampshire County and surrounding areas are battening down the hatches, calling in preventative measures in order to stay ahead of the impending dragon, rearing its ugly head.
Valley Health is one of the organizations tightening their grip on regulations, to the point where effective today, they are suspending visiting at all 6 Valley Health hospitals.
At the Winchester Medical Center for the Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby units, Pediatrics and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit may have visitation exceptions, and end-of-life visits and exceptions for approved Care Partners will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“Our system-wide team has been actively engaged in preparation and contingency planning for several weeks, with input from state and local public health departments, the CDC, CMS and state hospital associations,” said Mark H. Merrill, Valley Health President and CEO. Merrill also noted that this is a “fluid situation,” asking citizens to be patient as the facility adapts to new COVID-19 developments.
The WVU Health System also has restrictions in place, encouraging minimal visitation. WVU Medicine healthcare facilities are limiting visiting hours, and folks should check with their local hospital for specific information.
As far as patients with previously scheduled doctors’ visits, they are encouraged to attend appointments alone or, if necessary, 1 other person.
Additionally, Valley Health is canceling all public events hosted on their hospital campuses, including support groups, educational classes and conferences, through April 30.
“Our Valley Health team is committed to protecting our workforce, patients and the wider community from preventable exposure to this virus,” Merrill said. “We are prepared to use telework options for staff who are able, telehealth consults for patients with suspected COVID-19 and are employing technology in other ways to help minimize risk.”
For additional information regarding Valley Health’s visiting restrictions, visit https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/blog/2020/february/what-you-should-know-about-coronavirus/.
Hospice of the Panhandle is also screening visitors upon arrival, prohibiting entry for any visitors who have any of the COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Visitors who have either come into contact with anyone suspected of having COVID-19 or who have traveled in the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission will also not be permitted to enter the Hospice’s Inpatient Facility.
Similarly to Valley Health’s preventative measures, Hospice of the Panhandle is updating their visitor policy to ensure safety for patients, families and staff.
Only individuals who are visiting imminently dying Hospice patients will be permitted entry, and those visitors will be screened on arrival to determine whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, cough, sore throat, etc.) or have traveled or come into contact with folks who may be infected.
Grief support meetings are postponed, as well as the upcoming Remembrance Ceremony, which was originally scheduled for March 26. All outside non-profit and community groups that meet in Hospice’s Education Center will also be postponed.
“Our goal, first and foremost, is to keep patients, their families and certainly our staff members who are on the front lines, safe during this time,” said CEO Margaret Cogswell. “We appreciate and are so grateful for the support and understanding we have received for so long from our partners and friends.”
For more information regarding policy changes and postponement of events, contact Maria Lorenson at mlorensen@hospiceotp.org.
