CAPON BRIDGE — They came, they played, they partied into the night.
The 17th annual Todd Giffin Memorial Tournament had all the familiar trappings — volleyball, of course and cornhole tournaments to keep people busy, inflatables for the kids, refreshments and a wrap-up concert by Crushing Day.
This year brought a sunny warm day to boot.
It’s all a tribute by friends and family to the Capon Bridge native who was taken too soon, at age 33, in a 2003 automobile accident.
Volleyball honors went to the Bricklayers, who were forced to a second and decisive game with the Farmers Drew Crew to take the championship. The Crew came out of the losers’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament.
Third place went to the Zebra Cakes.
The cornhole champions once again were Kelly and Jake High.
Money — totals aren’t in yet — raised by the daylong event will go to Hampshire County Parks and Rec to continue the renovation of Todd Giffin Memorial Park.
(0) comments
