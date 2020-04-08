The WV DHHR announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 462.
As of April 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive, 12,083 negative and four deaths.
*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).
