He’s the governor of West Virginia, whose Legislature is in the midst of its annual session, deciding issues of great import. He’s also the richest man in West Virginia, operator of 102 businesses.
So what was Jim Justice doing last Tuesday night that got him headlines in the national press and put him at the center of a raging controversy? Coaching a high school girls basketball team.
That’s not quite so surprising when you know that Justice, who is not renowned for spending a lot of time at the office, is really passionate about coaching his team. He’s been doing it for 17 years. And Tuesday’s game was intense, so much so that an overwrought fan got into some sort of altercation with one of the coaches of the opposing team. The girls of the opposing team left the court after the incident, which so angered Justice that he called them “a bunch of thugs.”
Since the other team is racially integrated, Justice’s choice of words — that were instantly blazoned across newspapers, TV screens and websites around the country — led some to question whether he is a racist.
He did, after all, once publicly thank God for making him a rich white man, not an African slave like “Kunta Kinte.” The governor spent much of last week trying to explain that he did not mean to offend anyone.
Meanwhile, the Legislature continues to flounder through its annual 60-day session, during which it must provide for the governance of the state. Like the governor, it seems unclear about how to use its time.
To judge by last week’s headlines, the single most important question before it was whether one Republican delegate got drunk and threatened another Republican delegate. Or whether a former Republican delegate (and current candidate for governor) used his floor privileges to enter the House while it was in session and curse at the delegate who says he had been threatened in the parking lot.
While they fiddle, West Virginia burns. The state consistently has one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the country. Much of its economy and state revenue are chained to an industry in decline.
There are towns in the state where the tap water is so questionable that people have been under boil-water advisories for more than a decade. Other towns are crying out because of unnaturally high rates of cancer, linked to decades of pollution.
The state’s population is shrinking, and has been for years. The people who remain are, on average, older, sicker, poorer and more dependent on government programs than those in other states.
It would be wrong to suggest that this is a do-nothing Legislature. It has passed a resolution, for example, offering sanctuary to disgruntled counties in Virginia that wish to revisit the Civil War division of the 2 states.
It is debating fiercely whether to continue financial support for the state’s greyhound racing tracks.
One bill that is moving through the murk would make civil disobedience in protest of a pipeline (or any other fossil-fuel project) a felony. That one passed after one lawmaker hinted darkly during debate that there are people who want to shut down the electrical grid, implying that protesters are terrorists who want to kill people in nursing homes and hospitals.
Another bill would grant another huge tax break, mostly for the very wealthy and for out-of-state corporations — some of which, as it happens, also want to build huge pipelines here.
We’re told that tax break would pay for itself by sparking more growth. Which is exactly what didn’t happen, in spite of the same promises, the last t2 times the state cut taxes for businesses.
So yes, there are people who are perfectly happy to let the Legislature sail on — rudderless, inept and corrupt though it may be. They are glad that Gov. Justice has a hobby about which he cares so much that he will allow no demand on his time to take precedence over it.
In fact, the only way things could get better from their point of view would be if the governor takes up professional bowling, as well.
Thomas A. Lewis is a retired journalist and author who lives in Hampshire County.
