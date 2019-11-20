Work on Capon Bridge’s planned sewer system upgrade is still close to being on schedule, the town council was told at the Nov. 12 meeting, even though it took longer than expected for the town to receive its $1.2 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.
The town had not received official notification of the grant approval, but the award was confirmed by Thrasher representative Dan Ferrell, who participated through a conference call due to icy road conditions in the Bridgeport area.
Ferrell said there were still a few permits and clearances to take care of, but they had their health department permit and were ready to go to the Public Service Commission for a certificate of need for the project.
The PSC certificate was the 1st of 3 next steps Ferrell described as “the hoops we have to jump through,” along with obtaining the necessary easements along the route from the Capon Bridge Technology Park and performing an archeological survey that would be required before receiving the EDA grant.
Work on easements should begin shortly. Ferrell said they were looking at a route south of U.S. 50 following the power lines on that side of the road.
Advertising for bids should begin in March and Ferrell said they were “pretty much on track” to begin construction in May as originally planned, if nothing is found in the archeological dig. The project is expected to be completed by July 2021.
The project will: allow Capon Bridge to replace its old and inadequate sewer plant, the Hampshire County Development Authority to bring water and sewer service to the technology park east of town, veneer manufacturer S.J. Morse to move into the park, and bring Central Hampshire Public Service District to the east end of the county as the operator of the technology park system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.