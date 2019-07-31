July 24: Richard Wayne Denegri, 26, of Romney was arrested and charged with petit larceny.
July 27: Ronnie Willis Arnold II, of Romney was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice based on a bench warrant issued for failure to appear from Allegany County, Md..
July 28: Christopher Byron Pepper, 48, of Romney was arrested and charged on a capias from Mineral County Family Court issued for failure to pay child support. o
July 22-29
