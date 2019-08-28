Last week’s poll (results at left) asked for opinions on Hampshire County schools extending free meals to all elementary school students.
Here are some of your thoughts. For all 88 reactions, turn to our Facebook page
.
Aimee Leigh Graham: I think school meals should be free all across the board. I’m glad to see it start somewhere.
Brenda K. Ratliff: All schools not just elementary schools should have free breakfast and lunch for all kids.
Kay Rohrbaugh Baldwin: All Hardy County Schools has had free meals for the past 2 years.
Sharon Munson: All Morgan County Schools students already get free breakfast and lunch.
Gladys and Sonny Hedrick: Sure helps some working parents and every child has 2 meals
Nancy Hines: They study and work better with food in their tummies.
Chloe Roomsburg: Thank god this county has a backpack program to send home food with our less fortunate children.
Cathy Henning Flanagan: Over here in mineral county, Keyser students all receive free lunches. Frankfort students have to pay for theirs.
Jerry Donnelly: I would support that if our states inmates had to pay for their meals
Melissa Bell: They should even though most parents work now days it’s still rather hard for the parents to pay for their meals
Becky Morgan: Taxes are not going to go up to cover these meals. There are state and federal monies already set aside for this each year. Parents just have to fill out their meal forms and have their children eat school meals. It’s that simple. The reason its only the elementaries is because they are the only ones that have enough students participating. If you want it for middle and high schoolers, fill out the form and have your child eat at school.
Terry Gruber: Let’s get them all free clothing, an outfit for each school day. And a car with paid insurance on their 16th birthday.
Bryan Edwards: Great idea and I support it, but keep in mind nothing is “free.” You can gladly raise my taxes if it’s for a great cause like this.
Susan Owen: When some kids catch the bus at 6:15 a.m., who feels like making or eating breakfast anyhow before 6.
Samantha Hock: If prisoners can get free meals, then the youth should get free meals all the way through 12th grade.
Davey Harris: Wonder if it has anything to do with parents being sent to magistrate court for not being able to pay for it?
Nancy Lee Biggs: Low-income still receive free and reduced meals in middle and high school.
Tim Buttrum: Don’t like it. Some people don’t have children and would be paying for the “free” lunch via their taxes
Diana Hamilton: The child gets free breakfast and lunch. But, on days she packs, she has to buy the milk. Why?
