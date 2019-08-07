WASHINGTON — Alona and Bill Martin of Stars and Bars Whiskey in Junction were 2 of more than 150 craft distillers from around the country who gathered in Washington, D.C., July 22-24 for the distilled spirits industry’s 10th annual public policy conference, co-hosted by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and the American Craft Spirits Association.
The conference featured a series of legislative and regulatory sessions on key federal and state issues affecting the distilling industry. The Martins visited Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia’s 3rd District and Matthew Donnellan, her chief of staff, to urge support for the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.
Without Congressional approval, a tax cut for distillers will expire on December 31, 2019.
