Hampshire County arts community adapts to pandemic situation
With everyday life turned on its head by the threat of COVID-19 in Hampshire County, it’s not hard to see its effect on stores or restaurants, churches or schools. An area where you might not be able to necessarily see its effects would be within the arts community.
Hampshire County artists, writers, musicians and overall creative types are trying to clamor their way around the hurdles COVID-19 presents in the most, well, creative way.
“My thoughts have been on the current situation,” said John Berry, the River House’s resident poet out of Winchester. “During this time I find myself writing quite a bit about what we are going through and how we don’t know what is going to happen.”
For the arts community, one of the biggest hurdles in front of them is the cancellation factor. Artists in Hampshire County have had to rearrange their schedules to be in alignment with the fluidity of COVID-19, and Augusta fiber artist Susan L. Feller said that as an artist, she understands how the business side of art can be affected by such a schedule upheaval.
“The most successful way I find to sell your artwork or get someone excited about art is to see it, to talk about it. Meet the artist, go to the studio,” said Feller. “When I’m working with fiber art, you want to touch it. You want to experience it. And I want people to share in that tactile experience.”
Feller said that one of the things she’s been working on is a series of interviews with other fiber artists, interviews that, prior to the limiting-human-contact element of COVID-19, were face-to-face.
“I expected to go to Nova Scotia and do 12 interviews along the way,” said Feller. “That won’t be happening now.”
Berry is also working through similar issues; he was supposed to be going on a book tour in April that has now been canceled.
Feller explained that to adapt to the new schedule, she’s trying to enhance her presence on her social media platforms. She said that she was initially hesitant to join Facebook, but she said that she’s found social media as a whole a great communication tool to connect with members and others engaged in the arts community, saying “I am trying to put my story into a picture. I want to tell the story.”
Berry, also an active Facebook user, has kept himself logged in and engaged in his network since his April book tour was canceled.
“I certainly don’t know how this is playing out in the rest of the country, but in our immediate area it seems like people are doing really well and reaching out and engaging with each other,” he said. “Right now, I am thoroughly enjoying just the artists and poets that I know putting stuff out there about the stuff we’re going through.”
While physical human contact is discouraged worldwide, connection can happen through a digital medium, and Berry said this connection is necessary, especially in this unprecedented pandemic.
“With this being so worldwide, if there was going to be anything I thought would save us, it’s just that: that we’re all currently in this together, and I hope that’s what makes the difference.” Berry added.
In order to maintain a creative mindset and not to fall into a rut, Berry and Feller had several suggestions to keeping yourself open to creativity.
Berry explained an activity that folks could do daily called “morning pages,” a reflective exercise where folks can simply write for a few minutes every morning. Not necessarily for the purpose of creating anything, Berry explained, but to simply put your thoughts and feelings on paper.
“For people to move through this gracefully is to get in touch with how they are actually feeling,” Berry said. “I think [this exercise] could be very healing and help people move through and understand a little more what they are feeling. People, they just don’t always know how they feel.
“If you can just start writing on a page without the purpose of discovering or creating, there’s an opportunity to truly get to the bottom of where you’re at.”
Feller said that she has been trying to adjust her mindset with this coronavirus shift.
“I am an artist in residence,” she said, referencing a post that she found online. “My residence just happens to be my home.”
With so much upheaval and confusion surrounding the ongoing pandemic, engaging in the arts can be a tool to keeping daily life balanced. Social media has been a platform for artists who are dealing with canceled shows or tours, and, especially in Hampshire County, it has been a way for local artists to connect with their community. The River House in Capon Bridge has created a page on their website called “Art at Home,” where folks can find DIY arts and crafts that they can do while passing the time at home. For more information on how the River House is adapting to this time, check out their Facebook page.
Berry can be found on Facebook and Feller can be found on her art page, Susan L. Feller, Artwools. For additional resources and ideas on how the regional arts community is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, subscribe to the Tamarack for the Arts newsletter.
“Take a look around you and take a look at the value of the arts in this crisis,” Berry said. “I find it very interesting that people who are not so engaged (with the arts) are seeking it out and remembering just how valuable it is.
“The arts have always been there. They have continued to do their job, nourishing the lives of people.”
