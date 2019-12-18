Railroading is a tradition that defined a generation
ROMNEY — Railroading seems to be a tradition that is slowing down with the younger generations, but with some members of the Hampshire County community, it’s full steam ahead.
Christov and Shawn Ashton of Capon Bridge said that they both grew up railroading, and are in the process of creating something exciting.
“My father was a collector,” explained Christov. “At a very young age I became well-schooled and learned how to work on them.”
Christov has recently begun work on his latest project: replicating the Winchester train depot from the 30s.
“It’s going to be period-correct, with the same type of trains that were used in Winchester at that time,” Christov said. “It’s going to be very involved, with the ability to control each locomotive digitally.”
In order to continue with this project, there is a huge historical element that takes time and effort to create what is no longer standing and lost to history.
“I will be needing blueprints, photos, anything I can do to replicate what was there, to build it from scratch,” said Christov.
Christov and Shawn said that they both grew up in Winchester, so Christov was exposed to the ins and outs of trains from a very young age.
“My father and I were able to connect with this,” said Christov. “My wife and I, we can bond with this. She gets real giddy and excited.”
Shawn explained that she had always been fascinated by trains and railroads, and lamented the fact that it seems like today’s youth is more distanced from the tradition of railroading.
“The biggest thing is that we’re bringing back history. I’m still just struck by the power and magnitude of it all,” said Shawn. “I love the older steam engines.”
Shawn said that her favorite part about the railroading process of building a layout is the painting and the more artistic side of things, and less the engineering elements.
“I can’t wait to do the water and the trees,” said Shawn. “There’s really something in it for everyone.” o
