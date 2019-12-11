ROMNEY — Romney’s Town Council packed in a lot of business in the last 25 minutes of Monday night’s meeting after waiting 45 minutes to achieve a quorum.
The 6-member council had only half present to start – Rev. Gary Smith, Carl Laitenberger and Duncan Hott – at 7 p.m. Monday. Derek Shreve would be the 4th – needed to give the council the ability to vote on issues – when he arrived after coaching the Romney Middle School Pioneers’ B team to a 4-point victory over Moorefield.
The other 2 members, Paula O’Brien and John Duncan, were absent.
Before Shreve’s arrival, Mayor Beverly Keadle led the group through routine reports.
Afterward, the council got down to business, voting on 11 items before Keadle called them into closed session to discuss legal and personnel issues.
The votes were as routine as approving the previous meeting’s minutes and paying the bills, “subject to the availability of funds.”
The council approved spending $129,977 for items for the sewer plant, ranging from pumps to flow meters, valves and alarms. The funds were left over from a grant that paid for the Rannells Acres upgrade and would otherwise have gone back to the federal government unless they were spent on sewer-related items.
The vacant property register ordinance was OK’d for its 2nd reading, lining it up for final adoption in January.
Two people were named to the Planning Commission, replacing appointees who live outside the town limits. Glenn Crabtree will serve until next June 30 and Robin Pancake until June 30, 2021.
Lynn Nichols was reappointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a 3-year term starting Jan. 1.
At the meeting’s start, recycling activist Robin Mills of Delray urged the council to look for ways Romney could recycle more, vowing to find the money for any plan conceived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.