According to MetroNews, four patients and two staffers at Sundale nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Morgantown nursing home became the first known case of "community spread" in West Virginia.
"The is very, very, very troubling and very worrisome," Gov. Jim Justice said today on MetroNews' "Talkline."
Three residents remain in the hospital while the other one is isolated in the nursing home.
