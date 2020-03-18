ROMNEY — The Republican primary for county commissioner this year is particularly important, since the successful candidate seems likely to face no opposition in the general election.
All 5 primary candidates participated in a candidate forum Friday night at the Bank of Romney Community Center, sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County.
They said little when Master of Ceremonies Terry Craver asked them to introduce themselves, but had more to say about their qualifications and reasons for running when summing up at the end of the evening.
Don Judy described his involvement with a grant that helped give rise to the county Parks and Recreation Department 20 years ago. When it comes to providing county services, he said “it’s not about county government — it’s about how we utilize things to make it better for everyone.”
Brian “Tad” Malcolm noted his 6-and-a-half years’ experience as the county emergency management director, priding himself on having hired grant writer Erin Timbrook, who has brought in a lot of money. He ended by saying “I believe in helping the whole county. I love Hampshire County.”
James “J.W.” See said he was running to get more involved, and people who knew him know “I’m not a big talker, but I am a big doer.”
David Cannon described himself as a “proven money manager” who built trust in his business and has served on the Romney City Council — similar to work as a county commissioner, on a smaller scale.
“No one is going to outwork me,” he said, adding “We have a short time on this earth and have to use it.”
John Hicks mentioned his record of service to different organizations. His grandfather was mayor of Romney, he said, and “those of you who know us, know we’re a strong family.”
The first questioner asked about bringing jobs to Hampshire County, pointing out farmers are only 5 or 6 percent of the population, with the rest largely working outside the county.
Hicks mentioned the Capon Bridge broadband project and said “good things in the county will draw people here.” He praised Eastern’s efforts to get farmers involved in direct marketing, and said work on the county’s comprehensive plan showed that people here “like rural spaces, like the way it is, and we need to learn to work with what we have.”
Judy referred to his experience working with companies to create jobs, pointing out “with what’s happening in China, a lot of jobs will want to come back.”
He added that even if we never get a major manufacturer, we can hope for subsidiaries that might work with HHS on job skills. Given the county’s 20-percent poverty rate, he said “we have to do something.”
Malcolm worked outside the county for over 20 years and hated it, he said. He loves Hampshire County the way it is, but we need small businesses and must improve our infrastructure and school quality to attract them.
See said “we’ve got to work with what’s available” adding that the county needs dependable internet.
Cannon noted Sheetz did research before locating in Romney, and found the location attractive. He said the county needs smart growth and a sustainable tax base, and should advertise its resources more — for example, the space available in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Differences were evident in responses to questions about the ambulance fee,
Malcolm, who is co-director of the county ambulance service, said funding a county ambulance service was necessary because it was taking too long to get ambulances on the scene and the squads were losing volunteers.
See echoed this, noting the average volunteer age is in the upper 40s and saying “The fee is good insurance — you know someone is coming with an ambulance.”
Both Cannon and Hicks said it was not the fee, but the way it was imposed that upset people, with Cannon saying he was “on the fence about it” and thought things could be done, including not requiring volunteers to pay the fee. Hicks suggested giving people the full story beforehand would have helped.
Judy said he hears from people on fixed incomes who can’t afford the fee, and wishes the county had chosen something more cost-effective, perhaps hiring staff to spread among rescue squads to support the volunteers.
The candidates agreed that both expanding the commission to 5 members and holding evening meetings should be considered, and that county financial records should be easily accessible to the public.
All expressed support for recycling and for expanding public water service, though without requiring people to sign up for it.
For the full discussion, see the recording posted on the “We the People of Hampshire County” Facebook page.
