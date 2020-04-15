ROMNEY — The Town Council’s business was routine Monday night, but its monthly meeting was anything but ordinary.
Mayor Beverly Keadle was in her place in chambers. Councilman Derek Shreve showed up just as the meeting was beginning.
But 4 other council members — Paula O’Brien, John Duncan, the Rev. Gary Smith and Carl Laitenberger — were in attendance via Zoom, the newly popular meeting app, along with Town Recorder Richard Shanholtzer, who had the tough job of tracking who moved what and who seconded it.
It was the town’s effort to maintain social distancing and sheltering at home in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only councilman Duncan Hott was absent.
Fifty minutes later, the council had finished the business for April, approving the 2nd reading of 2 ordinances and approving a passel of grant requests.
The ordinances are a flood plain revision and a new law giving the town authority to demolish vacant buildings that are a public hazard.
The grants all stemmed from a bit of good luck with another USDA grant to purchase a new dump truck for $103,000.
Originally USDA was only going to pay $50,000 of the cost, but an official with the agency shifted the grant request to another fund that would allow the agency to pay 75 percent.
Romney took the “found” $27,000 and is putting in 5 new grants for equipment, using the savings from its share of the dump truck to cover its share of each of the new requests.
They include a pickup truck for public works, equipment and training for the new canine patrol, safety equipment for one of the police cars, replacement police radios and an airless paint striper and 2 lawn mowers.
In other business:
• Mayor Keadle noted that the revamped website is up and running.
• The town cleanup day scheduled for April 25 has been postponed indefinitely.
• Maintenance Director Richard Kizer said that a map the Division of Highways sent to the city for verification of streets arrived with 9.38 miles of city streets identified, but was sent back with a corrected total of 14.5 miles of city streets.
Kizer said some streets, such as Gravel Lane, were completely left off DOH’s list and others were only partially identified.
