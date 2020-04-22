Hampshire resident Bruce Nicholson, the county’s former parks and rec director, had a question when he called in last week from Florida, where he is sheltering in place for the time being.
Where, he wondered, could he direct a financial donation to help in coping with coronavirus?
The answer is not entirely simple, but here are 3 (maybe 4) nonprofits that are providing needed services day in, day out during the pandemic that could put cash to good use.
• The Committee on Aging
“I just looked at our food bill and it doubled,” said Executive Director Julie Linger. The jump was a combination of feeding more people, buying for a couple of weeks at a time and just the reality of buying in a time of short supply.
“We’ve added some to our home-delivery meal count,” Linger said, noting that more can’t be added until the agency gets another delivery truck.
Besides providing meals, the committee sends caregivers into seniors’ homes and provides some transportation needs.
Checks can be sent to the Committee on Aging, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
• The Hampshire County Community Foundation
The foundation’s parent, the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, has established the EWVCF COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
The fund is targeted to help nonprofits in a 5-county area, including Hampshire.
Make an online donation at EWVCF.org/donate. You can mail a check to the Hampshire County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 40, Romney, WV 26757.
• Catholic Charities and the Romney Christian Ministerial Association
Technically, they’re 2 separate entities, but Catholic Charities handles much of the emergency relief work for the ministerial association.
“We’re doing more than we usually do,” said Teresa Reddick, who oversees a 4-county area including Hampshire for Catholic Charities. Assistance is available for food, utilities and housing.
Checks made out to Catholic Charities can be sent to 280 School St., Romney, WV 26757.
Checks for the ministerial association can be made out to RCMA, P.O. Box 385, Romney WV 26757.
