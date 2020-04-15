Can I have the attention of all you grandparents and retirees for a couple of minutes?
Let me start by saying that I’m going to tick a lot of you off, but you need to read on and understand what I’m saying. Even at our age, we don’t have to be set in our ways.
Here’s the main message: Get over yourself and vote for the school bond issue whenever we finally get to cast a ballot.
Yes, I know; you’re on a fixed income. Well, I don’t know anyone who isn’t in some form.
And yes, I know, you don’t have kids in the schools, so what do 3 new schools and renovations at a couple of others have to do with you?
Well, a lot.
The schools are our future — that’s everyone’s future, not just the youngsters’.
If we don’t have kids coming out of schools who are prepared to succeed in college, then we’ve shortchanged them and ourselves.
More importantly, if we don’t have kids coming out of school who can move into the workforce, then our little corner of Almost Heaven is just going to keep withering away bit by bit.
I once owned a paper in an area where 2 tiny school districts were talking about merging. Folks, Atlanta and LaPlata, Mo., made Romney and Capon Bridge look huge. One high school had 115 students in it; the other had 55.
I still remember that late summer night in the packed LaPlata gym when people were standing up one by one making their case for or against the merger.
Near the end a farmer stood and talked about how the educators were saying we needed the bigger high school to offer some of the courses that students needed to be ready for college.
Then he said something like this:
“Most of our students will never go to college. This will be the last brush with education they will ever have and we need to make sure it’s the best we can give them.”
That’s what we’re facing in Hampshire County in 2020 and the message is still the same. We need to give these kids the best we can.
And your argument about being old? That’s crap that doesn’t stand the test of time.
When you were parents with kids in the schools, there were grandparents and retirees in the county who stepped up and voted for levies and bonds and paid their share.
Heck, when you were going through school yourselves, your grandparents and their friends who didn’t have kids in the classroom were paying. And no matter how much you lie to yourself or the people around you, you don’t have a memory of them grumbling about it.
You shouldn’t be digging up excuses yourselves.
Cut out the nonsense about how you’ve paid your share. We all have and now we need to pay a little larger share for 10 years.
So what if you’re old and you’ve been paying all your life. It goes with the job of being an adult.
So what if you don’t have kids in the system. That just makes you selfish if you’re thinking about yourself first and not the kids around you who would benefit.
It’s time to live up to your Christianity and put others first.
As I see it, good schools benefit us all. Besides preparing the next generation, they attract new residents and new employers. They keep a community alive.
I’m a move-in. I don’t have kids or grandkids in Hampshire County schools and I never have. I’m facing life on Medicare and Social Security in my immediate future, and I’m voting for this bond call.
There’s not a reason you shouldn’t either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.