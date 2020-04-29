0429 coffee lexie sirk.jpg

Name: Lexie Sirk

Birthday: February 11, 1995

I live in: Augusta, WV

My job/You know me from: I work at Jonathan G. Brill, PLLC., though many recognize me from working at Abundant Life Greenhouse in the past.

My biggest pet peeve is: Loud chewing

Last book I read: Besides Mickey Mouse? I have a 2-year-old, I don't remember the last time I had time to read a book besides Mickey!

My dream vacation getaway is: Though I usually go at least once or twice a year, I still dream about OBX when I'm not there. It's my favorite place.

I most admire: My Momma

Living or dead, the person I’d most like to have dinner with is: My Granddad, Big Jim

My favorite hobby/sport is: Gardening

One thing on my bucket list is: My bucket list is long, but one thing on it is to travel to the Grand Canyon.

My guilty pleasure is: Bubble baths

My favorite thing about where I live is: How close we are to family

My first job was: Waiting tables at Doodles

