Name: Lexie Sirk
Birthday: February 11, 1995
I live in: Augusta, WV
My job/You know me from: I work at Jonathan G. Brill, PLLC., though many recognize me from working at Abundant Life Greenhouse in the past.
My biggest pet peeve is: Loud chewing
Last book I read: Besides Mickey Mouse? I have a 2-year-old, I don't remember the last time I had time to read a book besides Mickey!
My dream vacation getaway is: Though I usually go at least once or twice a year, I still dream about OBX when I'm not there. It's my favorite place.
I most admire: My Momma
Living or dead, the person I’d most like to have dinner with is: My Granddad, Big Jim
My favorite hobby/sport is: Gardening
One thing on my bucket list is: My bucket list is long, but one thing on it is to travel to the Grand Canyon.
My guilty pleasure is: Bubble baths
My favorite thing about where I live is: How close we are to family
My first job was: Waiting tables at Doodles
