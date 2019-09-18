ROMNEY — The town’s longtime clerk and treasurer will retire at the end of the year.
Betty Colebank, who has worked for the town of Romney for 46 years, will leave her job Jan. 31. The Town Council authorized Mayor Beverly Keadle to fill the position “on or before” Jan. 1 at its monthly meeting last week.
“I’d like to have someone in place before she goes,” Keadle told the council.
Police business dotted the agenda that was wrapped up in about 45 minutes.
The council voted 5-1 to hire Timothy Parsons as a new full-time deputy. Council member Duncan Hott voted against the hiring because Parsons will be allowed to drive his patrol car home outside the town limits.
Hott also voted against a resolution to pay for 3 part-time police officers to train at Warrior Fitness. He noted that other part-time employees don’t receive any benefits.
The board authorized a raise for Patrolman Trevor Eckerson since he completed his 6-month probation and amended an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is paying the bulk of the cost of a new patrol car. The revision has the USDA paying slightly more for the vehicle.
Two tasers will be bought for part-time patrol officers at a cost of $1,300 each with payment spread over 5 years.
In other business:
• Nearly $200,000 was authorized for payment on the Rannells Acres sewer project. Work on the Bolton Street portion was wrapping up Tuesday, Maintenance Supervisor Richard Kizer told the council.
• Between 20 and 25 trees will be cut along the Romney Rail Line Heritage Trail at a cost of $2,000 as work progresses on reclaiming the walking park on the west side of town.
• The town’s revamped website could be online by the end of the month.
• Keadle said 18 trees being donated to residents will arrive on Oct. 3.
• Tim Anderson and Douglas York were reappointed to the Police Board for 3-year terms ending on June 30, 2022.
• A loading-and-unloading-only sign will be placed at one parking space at 160 S. Marsham St.
