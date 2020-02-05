Dear residents of Hampshire County:
I am pleased to announce that I have filed to run for our Hampshire County Commission.
It has been an honor to serve our county and state through various roles. I am currently serving as one of your elected supervisors for the Potomac Valley Conservation District. I have served in this capacity for the last 15 years, and as the treasurer for 12 years.
On the state level, I have served as the First Vice President of the Association of Conservation Districts and the Watershed Committee Chairperson. On the district level I currently serve as Chairperson for the Watershed, Finance and Personnel Committees.
I am a member of First Baptist Church in Romney, where I currently serve as a deacon. Previously I served as the chairman of the trustee board. For the last 12 years, I have served our county as an appointed member of the Hampshire County Planning Commission, where I was elected as the President and Vice President.
I remain an active volunteer with numerous youth organizations in our county, and currently serve as a West Virginia 4-H Volunteer Leader and camp counselor, a volunteer with our local schools, an appointee to the Hampshire County School’s CEFP Planning Committee, a past AYSO and youth football volunteer, and a member of the Trojan Athletic Association. I am a proud graduate of Hampshire High School and West Virginia University, where I graduated with a B.S. in Agriculture Science.
I am a cow/calf beef producer/farmer and a member of the Hampshire County Marketing Association. I am a member of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. I reside on our family’s farm on South Branch River Road with my wife Kelly and our 3 sons.
Please know that I value your input and would sincerely appreciate your support in this May’s election. It would be an honor to serve the citizens of Hampshire County. I look forward to moving forward and working with you to continue to make a positive impact in the county that we love and call home.
Sincerely, John Hicks Sr.
