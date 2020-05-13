ROMNEY — Personal Finance will be replacing Business Computer Applications as a graduation requirement at HHS, a class that the school board unanimously believed was a better option for all HHS students, whether they’re college-bound or going straight into the workforce.
At Monday’s afternoon school board work session, HHS assistant principals Megan Fuller and Adam Feazell posed their recommendation to the board: replace BCA with Personal Finance as a required course at the high school.
Feazell explained to the board that BCA was proving to be a more difficult class for students than anticipated, with a “massive” amount of students failing the course, some even failing it twice.
“I mean, I think I would struggle passing the expert tests, and that’s my area of expertise,” Feazell added. “But everyone needs personal finance.”
Fuller echoed the sentiment, saying, “If we are looking at putting a class in as a graduation requirement, Personal Finance would be more applicable.”
The school board was in complete agreement, all of the members backing the idea of the switch completely.
“I’ve had graduates tell me that (Personal Finance) was the best class they took at the high school,” remarked board president Debbie Champ.
Board member Bernie Hott was also very vocal in voicing his support, saying, “Personally, I’m in favor of this. When these kids get in the real world, hopefully, they get a job, and when you get a job, you make money and you bring it home.” He went on to add that when these kids have money of their own, they need to know what to do with it.
Because of the unanimous board support (“a resounding ‘yes,’” said board vice president Ed Morgan), starting with the class of 2025, Personal Finance will replace Business Computer Applications as a graduation requirement.
