A few weeks ago we received a 98-word comment about the bond issue the schools are proposing.
It was a riot of misinformation, innuendo and old grudges.
I’ll not say who the poster was because I don’t want to embarrass that person. I’m not even sure you can still find the post online.
But, it needs to be addressed. I’m sure our poster was giving voice to notions that others have, and she or he was possibly influencing other people with this nonsense.
It begins thusly:
The whole fiasco about the football field, which is not needed and now new schools.
Let’s get this clear one more time. The “whole fiasco” about the football field has nothing to do with the need for new schools.
The Bank of Romney has promised about $850,000 over the next 15 years to pay over half the cost of putting artificial turf on Rannells Field and a rubberized track around. The rest of the cost is being born by dozens and dozens of private donors because they love sports and HHS.
Not a dime of tax money is going toward the project. The board is not diverting money that would be spent on educating our kids to upgrade Rannells.
Every single penny for Rannells Field is a gift and it’s costing the rest of us nothing.
… Before we commit to pony up more money to a board that has been a bit shady on deals before…
Shady on deals? Really?
It’s a great accusation to throw around, but do you notice that there are no specifics?
In the decade or so that I’ve been covering the board, I haven’t seen any shady dealing that I thought needed exposing.
And believe me, whatever the official line, I’ve had inside information in the schools. If something stunk, I’d be fanning the stench into the public arena.
Now, if you’re talking ancient history — like the old gripe about Hampshire High not being closer to the middle of the county — then get over yourself or your grandmother’s consternation.
How many of today’s board members do you think were on the board that made the decisions that you imagine to be shady?
The bottom line here is: Stop whining about imaginary slights or file a blasted lawsuit if you think somebody has done something wrong.
I vote for stop whining.
… I’d say have some town halls and get a public consensus on the actual plans and how money is going to be spent…
Well, town halls weren’t in the mix, but open houses were until the state crackdown on people assembling to try to prevent the spread of corona virus.
And if you were paying attention, you would know that a committee of about 2 dozen county residents – parents, business owners, farmers, young, old — made up a committee that unanimously recommended this plan for 3 new elementary schools that board approved and is putting before the voters.
Just because you weren’t asked how the money should be spent doesn’t mean that reasonable people of goodwill — and a little skepticism — didn’t study this.
And let’s be clear on this point, too: bond money must be spent on exactly what the bond call asks for. They’re not going to tax you and then build an administration-only spa or put crystal chandeliers in the superintendent’s office.
Old board had more latitude with levies (which are different from bond calls), but you know what?
The last levy was passed more than 15 years ago and maybe — maybe — one current board member (Bernie Hott) was on the board back then.
I want to be sure this is not a Romney first plan, screw the rest of the county as it has been in the past ...
Please. The current school board members are from Purgitsville (2), Points, Augusta and Romney. The superintendent lives in Augusta.
What kind of bent toward Romney do you think they have? I mean no offense to Bonnie Wilcox, the lone Romney resident on the board, but she just doesn’t carry that much influence with the rest of them.
So give yourself a reality check on why this school board and administration would be loving Romney over the rest of the county. Again, if you’re reliving a perceived past slight, welcome to 2020. It’s a new day.
… for Fire and rescue, Central Hampshire psd, and just about everything else in the county.
OK, I’m not sure what these all have to do with the schools, but let’s take a whack at it.
Fire and rescue? We have 8 volunteer fire companies and 5 volunteer rescue squads that are spread across this big county. We have a county ambulance service that stations vehicles and people on Jersey Mountain Road and in Capon Bridge.
Every squad gets its relative share of the financial pie in equal proportions. I just don’t understand how anyone could think that Romney benefits most — or unfairly — in that.
And the last time I looked, Central Hampshire Public Service District was headquartered in Fry’s Flat, served customers in Augusta, Sunrise Summit, along Jersey Mountain Road (and in my corner of Romney because at the time Romney couldn’t), and the Green Spring-Springfield area.
What’s the “Romney first, screw the rest of the county” in that?
There is none, and the person who posted that rant knows it in his or her heart.
If you have questions about the bond call, ask one of the board members or the principal at you nearest school, or Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
Then make up your mind based on what’s real and what’s best in 2020 and what trust you can put in the people in charge — not what somebody’s daddy did some time ago.
And, for pity’s sake, don’t go spouting off nonsense that can only muddy things up for other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.