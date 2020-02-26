I am Ron DiCiolla and I am a candidate for re-election to the office of Magistrate for Hampshire County.
It has been my privilege to serve Hampshire County for the past 7 years, and am now in my 8th year. Your support in the past has been greatly appreciated, and I look forward to serving Hampshire County for a 3rd term.
Thank you for your confidence in me, and I look forward to your support on May 12th as your Hampshire County Magistrate.
