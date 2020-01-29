The benefit spaghetti dinner and auction for Tess Carpenter was in full swing this Saturday at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Members of “Team Tessa” in the community came out to support the HHS teen. The Capon Bridge fire department partnered with the Gore Fire Co. to put on this event for Tess, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in November.
Gary Carpenter, Tess’ father, called the turnout of the dinner and auction “overwhelming.”
“They are estimating that there were about 700 donors,” Carpenter said. “And about 1,200 people that showed up.”
Carpenter said that while he doesn’t know the exact amount that was raised as of yet, he said he does know that the auction, hosted by Sherrard Auction Company, raised over $30,000 and ran until midnight. With the dinner and other donations, Carpenter said that they might be looking at almost $40,000 raised for medical and travel costs.
“It was amazing. It’s overwhelming, the amount of support from the community,” Carpenter said.
Ethan Sowers, who was in an accident in December, had community support on Jan. 18 at Jogail’s Country Cookin in Hayfield, Va., and another benefit dinner is being planned for Feb. 29 at Jean’s in Augusta (formerly Doodle’s). Money will be raised through the pasta dinner as well as raffles happening throughout the event.
Sarah Pearce, Sowers’ aunt, who was involved with planning the benefit dinner on Jan. 18, said that there were so many people at the event that Jogail’s ran out of the meals being served twice. For the February benefit, Pearce said that they are expecting a large crowd again.
“We’ve had generous donors send things to raffle throughout the day, including a rifle, some nice coolers and various other things,” Pearce said. “We can’t stress enough the gratitude we all feel for how kind everyone has been to Ethan and his family.”
Pearce also noted that Sowers’ condition at Camp Hill is more stable, and that while there are still setbacks, he had “a couple of really good days last week” and even spent some time off of the ventilator.
For those who would like to donate items for a raffle at Sowers’ benefit in February, they can contact Jean’s Bar in Augusta, Theresa or Brandi Wilfong or Pearce.
Additionally, there is an account through the Bank of Romney set up for anyone who wants to donate money to Sowers’ and his family for medical costs. See any branch of the Bank of Romney for more information on how to donate to support the Sowers’ family.
