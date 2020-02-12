Candidates had until Tuesday (Feb. 11) to take their names off the ballot for the May election, but it appears as of noon Tuesday that only Robby Pyles did so.
The Romney man initially filed for the nonpartisan office of conservation district supervisor, then withdrew from the 3-way race.
Next Tuesday, on Feb. 18, drawings will be held to determine the order names appear on the ballots in Hampshire County. That drawing extends from the top of the ticket — president — down.
With withdrawals and ballot order completed, the ballot will be set for May 12. Primary winners that day will advance to the November ballot.
The next big deadline in the march toward election day is March 24. Anyone who wants to be a write-in candidate must file by then.
Write-ins won’t appear on the ballot, but their names will be posted at each precinct. Only registered write-in candidates can have their votes counted.
Nonpartisan elections for school board and conservation district supervisor will take office July 1. Judicial winners in May take office next Jan. 1.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 12 primary is April 21. Early voting runs April 29-May 9.
