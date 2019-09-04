Another food giveaway will occur late Friday afternoon (Sept. 6) outside Romney Elementary School.
The distribution starts at 5 p.m. Nobody will be allowed on school property until after 4 p.m. because of the school’s end-of-the-day activities.
A truckload of food — 40,000 pounds — will once again be distributed. That amounts to about 500 servings, organizers say.
* * *
The Musselman-Hampshire football game Friday night at Rannells Field has been designated by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey as his opioid abuse prevention game of the week.
During the week leading up to the game, Morrisey’s field representatives talk to each team’s coaches about the dangers of opioid use and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.
* * *
The September term of the grand juryis hearing cases today. The complete list of indictments will be in next week’s Hampshire Review.
* * *
The Hampshire County Development Authority skipped its August meeting and will not meet again until the 3rd Wednesday in November.
* * *
Chronicling America, the free, searchable database of historical American newspapers, funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and housed and maintained online at the Library of Congress, has reached a new milestone in its development: the participation of partners digitizing newspapers from 48 states and two territories.
New grants has the website now hosting newspapers from every state except Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
One of the new round of grants is sending $201,917 to the West Virginia University Research Corporation National Digital Newspaper Program to digitize 100,000 more pages of West Virginia newspapers, dating from 1790 to 1923.
* * *
Rep. Alex Mooney has his 1st challenger for the 2020 election.
Cathy Kunkel, who bills herself as an energy expert and public advocate, made the announcement Tuesday. Her announcement on her website identifies which part of the 2nd District she is from. The announcement does not mention whether she is a Democrat or a Republican.
* * *
The Romney Water Department has begun flushing fire hydrants throughout town.
Flushing should end by Sept. 13.
When hydrants are flushed discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
The State Health Department requires a periodic flushing of hydrants.
* * *
Gas prices statewide continue to run lower than in Hampshire County.
The West Virginia average for a gallon of gas was $2.52 on Sunday in gasbuddy.com’s survey of 1,154 stations. That’s 17 cents lower than in Hampshire County, 2.4 cents lower statewide than a week earlier, 13 cents lower than a month earlier and 28.8 cents lower than a year earlier.
The national average of $2.56 was 1.9 cents lower than a week ago, 14.6 cents than a month ago and 26.1 cents than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.