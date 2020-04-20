Gov. Justice announced today
- 24 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in West Virginia
- West Virginia is the only state in the country that is testing every nursing home resident and every staff member
- West Virginia will begin to evaluate opening hospitals and elective surgeries on April 27
- He will be issuing an executive order allowing the state's health care providers to begin preparing to resume elective procedures.
Providers can start submitting their plans to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on April 27, Justice said.
"They have to submit (a plan) to our DHHR and we have to be satisfied that they are in a position to be able to protect our people — they have all the protective gear, they have all the supplies, they have everything and they meet that criteria and then we will approve them going back to work," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.