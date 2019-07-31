ROMNEY — A world-class bowler will be joining the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame in her 1st year of eligibility along with 4 men who each left a lasting mark on sports here.
The 2019 inductees are:
• Amanda Greene, a 2009 graduate of Hampshire High, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Youth Bowling Championship.
• Eddie Hartman, a 1953 Romney grad who also coached the Pioneers football team for 2 years in the late ’50s.
• Donald H. Cookman, a 1963 RHS graduate who co-captained the WVU Mountaineers football team his senior season there.
• Steve Davis, a 1967 Hampshire grad who was a 3-sport standout and ran track at Fairmont State.
• Charles Carl, a 1980 HHS graduate who was a basketball standout in both high school and college.
The quintet will be honored the weekend of Sept. 6-7. They will be introduced at halftime of the Hampshire-Musselman game Friday, Sept. 6, and then at a banquet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the HHS cafeteria.
Donnie Davis, who headed the hall-of-fame committee from its inception in 2011 until his death this spring, will be recognized as well.
Davis was a hall-of-fame member himself, a mainstay of the 1960 Romney basketball team that won state undefeated.
Tickets for the Sept. 7 banquet are $20,
Reservations and payment may be made by contacting Carol Fultz (304-813-2641) or cfultz@frontier.com) or Jane Wright Slocum (304-822-5835).
Greene bowled a pair of 300 games before she graduated high school. She went on to bowl at Lindenwood University where she was a 3-time All-American and the MVP of the 2013 intercollegiate bowling champions.
She briefly turned pro, winning the 2015 Lincoln Open.
Greene is now studying law, a path 2 of the other inductees – Cookman and Carl – took in life.
Cookman was a member of the undefeated 1961 RHS team and in his senior year, he earned 1st-team all-state honors as a tackle.
He earned a football scholarship to West Virginia University, which honored him as its best senior football player the year he graduated.
Cookman’s law degree carried him to positions as Hampshire County prosecutor and then circuit court judge. His ended his career of public service as a state senator.
Carl averaged 21.4 points a game as a senior basketball player, setting Hampshire’s single-season scoring record. After a season at a community college and 2 more starting for the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, as a senior in college he became the school’s assistant basketball coach.
Carl was appointed to the circuit bench when Cookman became a state senator and has since been re-elected to an 8-year term.
Davis was a 2-way starter for the Trojan football team, an honorable-mention all-state quarterback and a defensive back who intercepted 3 passes in a legendary 13-6 victory over powerhouse James Wood in 1966.
At Fairmont State he played on the 1967 national champion football team and lettered 3 years in track.
The career educator was special education director for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind until his retirement.
Hartman was a 2-sport standout at Romney in the early 1950s. He played for 2 Pioneer teams that finished 2nd in state in 1953 – the baseball team that spring and the football team that fall, when he was named 1st-team all state at quarterback.
Hartman returned to his alma mater as the head football coach in 1958 and 1959.
