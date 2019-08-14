AUGUSTA — FNB Bank employees rolled up their sleeves and got to work at Augusta Elementary and Frankfort High School recently. A committee of employees joined together to give back to the area after soliciting ideas from the community earlier this year.
Travis Delaplain, President and CEO of the bank, lead the Augusta project and Christine Cooper, Assistant Vice President and Assistant Financial Officer, headed up the Frankfort venture.
According to Delaplain, on Aug. 2 volunteers at Augusta Elementary sanded and painted the basketball poles, backboards and rims. They also replaced nets on the court, painted an outbuilding. Hampshire County Schools superintendent Jeff Pancione also helped out. Delaplain commented “he repainted the bus line-up lanes––he had the paint, equipment and expertise.
At Frankfort, bank employees power washed and stained a deck on the soccer field house and power washed and stained the observation deck on the press box.
The community project initiative was created last year by the bank to give back to Hampshire and Mineral Counties with more than just a monetary donation. The bank takes ideas from the public and then chooses projects from the submissions.
For it’s first year the bank rehabilitated the playground at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School and made improvements to the Capon Bridge Museum.
