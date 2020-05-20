Hampshire County’s top health official has a warning.
“With this busy upcoming Memorial Day weekend, everyone needs to be extra diligent and extra cautious,” Stephanie Shoemaker said Tuesday.
The county continues with a slow trickle of new cases of COVID-19, but a couple of factors over the next few days could change conditions.
First, a new round of openings begins Thursday in West Virginia, notably restaurants.
Second, the 3-day Memorial Day weekend will draw campers and people who have 2nd homes in the county.
“A lot of out-of-staters are going to be in this weekend,” Shoemaker said. “I’m getting calls every day asking, ‘When can I come?’”
In addition, the 14-day quarantine for out-of-staters will be discontinued Thursday.
With a round of testing at the Pilgrim’s plant in Moorefield, Hampshire County’s cases of COVID-19 ticked up again last week.
As of Tuesday, the Hampshire County Health Department reported 12 positive tests for the virus here, with 5 cases active. The 1 patient hospitalized for more than a week has returned home.
One of last week’s 2 new cases was a Hampshire County resident who works at Pilgrim’s. The National Guard tested about 575 workers there last week and had 18 positive cases.
Hardy County officials said all those tested positive had been notified and were quarantining at home.
Thursday’s openings already included outdoor recreational rentals, outdoor motor sports and power sports can begin. State campgrounds will be open, but only to West Virginians; outsiders are still banned.
Large specialty retail stores can open and restaurants can resume indoor dining — but at only 50 percent capacity and with proper social distancing.
Then, on Monday, Justice gave more businesses the OK to open Thursday: indoor shopping malls,
More businesses can open Tuesday, after the Memorial Day weekend. They include bars (at 50-percent capacity), museums, visitor centers, zoos and state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only.
