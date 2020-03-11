Glenwood Johnson
1923-2020
BLOOMERY — The man who embodied the last century of history in northeast Hampshire County — and loved the rest of it — passed from our midst Monday night.
Glenwood Johnson was 96.
“I’ve lived all of my life in Bloomery and spent very few nights away from here,” he said in a 2011 interview. That held true until his final months when he had to move into a care facility.
Steve Sloanker related this story about Johnson when the Bloomery man was among the 1st recipients of the County Commission honors:
“When once asked why he never left Bloomery or Hampshire County to see the world, Johnson replied, ‘I see the world all around me every day and I’ve been greatly blessed.’”
A private man, Johnson would always rather talk about his beloved Bloomery or his sprawling farm more than himself.
But Johnson and his Lazy J Ranch cut a huge swath through the area — 10,000 acres, the largest private land holding in the county.
If you’ve passed by the historic Bloomery Iron Furnace, you’ve driven through Johnson land.
If you’ve ever seen or climbed Caudy’s Castle, one of the county’s great natural landmarks, you were on Johnson property.
In 2014 he had the honor accompanying the great-great-great-great-great-granddaughter of James Caudy to the cliff where legend has it that the frontiersman staved off a band of Indians.
Johnson showed off his knowledge of the area’s history, telling the visitors that James Caudy might be buried somewhere in North River Mills, and explained that much of the story regarding Caudy’s efforts as an “Indian fighter” has never been verified.
Johnson loved his Bloomery history. He wrote the entry on Bloomery in the book compiled for Hampshire County’s 250th anniversary. He talked about it in 2004.
“The iron furnace brought jobs to about 80 men and put Bloomery on the map as an industrial area,” he noted.
Not only did Bloomery have an iron furnace, but it also had several mills, including a woolen mill that made blankets for the Confederate army. There was also a doctor, hat maker, tannery, bootmaker and weaving place.
“Located near the iron furnace was a company store and school, which still remain today,” he recalled. “My father attended the school when he was about 9 or 10 years old, and my wife’s aunt taught there.”
That school played a pivotal role in Glenwood’s life too.
“I walked to school every day down a dirt road, and we didn’t have a bridge across the streams either,” said Johnson. “But there was one year I decided I didn’t like school.”
Since he was old enough to have his operators license he took the car and decided to run off from the house before the bus came.
“When I came back home, Mother was crying,” he said. “I went out, got in the car and drove to school.”
But it was a cute little dark-haired girl that kept Johnson riding the bus to school.
“Her name was Lillian and she had lived in Kentucky until her mother died,” said Johnson. “Then she moved up here to live with her grandmother.”
The 2 were married for 65 years until her passing.
Johnson helped facilitate road improvements on Route 27 through Bloomery, the County Commission noted in 2011.
Among his many accomplishments, Johnson’s passion for history led to the restoration efforts of the family and local community in the repair of the back wall of the century old Bloomery Grist Mill. During the Civil War, numerous raids on the mill were made by both Union and Confederate troops in search of flour and corn meal.
In 2015 the 200-year-old barn that has been a mainstay of life there was renovated, revealing beams with wood that likely dates back 450 years.
The farm and its immense forests were the livelihood of Glenwood Johnson. His father started the Lazy J Ranch in 1956.
“He was the brain and I was the brawn that made it work,” Glenwood said.
Johnson was in his element cutting timber and working the land — and watching life evolve.
The crosscut saw — called a greenbriar — that he used when he started timbering ended up hanging over his family room fireplace.
He operated a sawmill from 1948 to 1976 and survived a logging accident
In 1948, Johnson began operating the sawmill and kept it going until 1976. He survived a logging accident — a tree fell on him — in 1957 that broke every vertebrae in his body. He was back on his tractor in 11 days.
“I have enjoyed every day of my working life,” he said in 2011. “Salary was never important as long as I was doing what I loved to do.”
Services are pending for Glenwood Johnson. His obituary will be in next week’s Review.
