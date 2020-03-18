The $26.2 million school bond call will cost the average homeowner under $200 a year for the next 10 years if it passes on May 12.
But for that money, Hampshire County schools will be getting almost twice the return since the state says it will kick in another $24 million for the building projects.
The school board wants to build 3 new elementary schools, a new gym in Capon Bridge and make improvements at the high school,
“The money is going directly and solely to our school buildings and making them more functional as learning centers for our children,” Board President Debbie Champ points out.
The bond call would raise taxes $193 for every $100,000 assessed valuation of Class 2 property. Class 2 is owner-occupied housing.
Rental homes and businesses are Class 4, if they lie in either Romney or Capon Bridge, or Class 3 if they are elsewhere in the county. Taxes on Class 3 and 4 properties are double the rate of Class 2.
The assessed value of a property is 60 percent of its appraised – or market – value.
A house that would sell for just under $167,000 is assessed at $100,000. Last year the average selling price in the county was close to that, 167,914.
If the bond passes, it goes into effect with the tax bills that will be sent out in July, County Clerk Eric Strite said.
He noted that personal property taxes are included. For most people, that’s the value of automobiles.
“I know this isn't easy for our residents,” Champ said. “Any additional cost is a concern. But I like to look at this as an investment in our future.”
She pointed out that one bright spot in the process is interest rates. They won’t be more than 5 percent, and are most likely to be half that or lower.
Champ asserted that the money raised can only be used for the construction that’s in the bond call. Board member Bernie Hott made the same point at a candidate forum at the end of last month.
“Once folks see that the money is going exactly where we say it is, hopefully, they will support a future bond to build a new high school,” Champ said.
She said the need exists to replace HHS, but the need at the elementary schools was greater.
“We knew we had to prioritize and can't do it all at once,” she said. “The cost would be too high for folks to be able to afford. So we decided to run a shorter-term bond for now to keep costs manageable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.