ROMNEY — Progress on the Capon Bridge broadband project and accomplishments of the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau over the past year gave cause for optimism at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
The commissioners also agreed to help with increased costs in a building project at Hampshire Park, but decided to take no action at this time on building a garage at the 911 Center.
Broadband project head Aaron Cox reported the long-awaited Capon Bridge broadband project is ready for bids, and a pre-bid informational meeting for interested contractors will take place in Capon Bridge on Sept. 20 at Capon Bridge Town Hall.
The expansion of broadband in the Kirby area is largely complete, Cox said, and testing is in progress.
Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board President Peg McMaster presented the HCCVB annual report, accompanied by Ken Caldwell, Eileen Johnson and Jonathan Bellingham, who pointed out how both the increase in the hotel and motel tax and the networking they have done has benefited the county.
The bureau’s website has been updated, with a new logo, and is being considered for a tourism award.
New initiatives include the publication of a Hampshire County tourism map, to be updated every 2 years. The map has 30 spaces for advertising.
Among networking successes was the creation of a video with Pocahontas County, which paid production costs, to be shown on shuttle buses used by travel writers attending the annual meeting of the MidAtlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance.
The Parks and Recreation office asked for help with unexpectedly high costs for asbestos removal for the conference center project in Hampshire Park. The commission agreed to share the cost, but only after county code and compliance officer Mike Ketterman inspects the work to make sure it is done properly.
Parks and Recreation also reported installing a water meter at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, where one town meter serves both county offices and the Capon Bridge Bible Fellowship. Commission President Bob Hott noted that the sheriff’s office, which has a branch in the building, should share the cost.
County emergency management director Brian “Tad” Malcolm asked the commissioners to approve a new building project at the 911 Center, after reporting that renovations needed to provide quarters for the ambulance agency, plans for which had been presented at the last commission meeting, would be paid for out of the EMS budget.
The new building would house emergency response vehicles now parked in the open, as well as providing the sheriff’s department with a secure storage area.
Malcolm noted that a Red Cross trailer parked outside had its contents ruined with mold when a door had not been secured properly.
Though Commissioner Dave Parker expressed concern about the equipment left outside, Hott and Brian Eglinger were worried about the expense.
The commission approved paying for the blueprints, but took no further action.
In other business, ambulance agency director of operations Terry Puffinburger reported that during the month of August the county ambulances had received 229 alerts and transported 42 patients to hospitals, showing little change from July (200 alerts, 37 transports).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.