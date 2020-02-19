“Well I’ll go anywhere.
West Virginia, baby, I don’t care …”
— Jake Owens, “Alone With You,”
Here in the hills and hollers of Appalachia, cabin fever generally means that cooped-up, stir-crazy feeling that comes along with week upon week of winter weather.
(OK, forget that we’re working on maybe our warmest February ever; you know the feeling.)
But for people in other places — places with streetlights and Starbucks and McMansions on postage-stamp lots — cabin fever is that dream that runs hot in their imagination. It’s a hankering to get away to a cabin on, say, a river, in someplace, say, mountainous with, say, trees and blue sky and solitude.
Granted, cell service would still be nice, if not wireless Internet, but you can’t have everything.
It’s a dream that a good handful of Hampshire County folks are peddling on AirBnB, that worldwide online marketplace where people who want to stay somewhere else meet people who have somewhere else to stay.
Heck, if I weren’t already living here, some of those listings would have me visiting.
“One vacation cabin, beautiful view, quiet,” promises one listing — for $40 a night (although there’s a 7-night minimum).
The cover photo is all blue skies with ridges in the distance, what it calls an “everyday sunset view.” The owner promises a 1-bedroom, 2-person cabin that has a beautiful view and is a great place for meditation.
On the upside, the plumbing appears to be indoors; on the downside, there’s a $50 cleaning fee.
How about “high-tech log cabin in the woods with wifi?”
It’s a little more expensive — $119 a night — but can host 6 people in 3 bedrooms.
And talk about the amenities. The high-tech stuff includes a couple of tablets, Amazon Echo and a “coffee aficionado setup” (which in my mind is also high-tech).
You’ll find high-end linens, 2 towels per guest, toiletries and a wine fridge (at an extra cost).
Those cabin dreamers can also AirBnB in Romney proper, if small-town living is more their liking. There’s Harriet’s Hollow, which is nowhere near Herriott’s Hill.
I get the sense from perusing the listings, that these Hampshire hoteliers are peddling more than an accommodation. They’re selling a notion — an escape from civilization to someplace quiet, serene, gorgeous and comfy.
Maybe I have this cabin fever business figured wrong. I could be selling it, not suffering from it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.