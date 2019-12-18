County still 5th
Buck season was a bit of a bust for hunters in Hampshire County and across the state, the preliminary numbers from DNR show.
The Division of Natural Resources said 36,796 antlered deer were killed in the 2-week season between Nov. 25 and Dec. 7, down 17 percent from a year earlier.
The story was much the same here. Hunters took 1,239 bucks in Hampshire County, down 16 percent from last year’s total of 1,471.
The 2019 total still put Hampshire in the top 5 of the state, behind Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.
The numbers come as no surprise to Rich Rogers, wildlife biologist in DNR’s District 2 office in Romney.
“The rut was over,” he explained Tuesday. “It was way past peak by the time buck season opened. Everything went to heavy cover and no movement because they had plenty to eat.”
With Thanksgiving later, buck season started 6 days later this year than in 2018.
With mast heavy, nights warm and a nearly full moon in the 2nd week, deer stayed undercover, Rogers said.
“They were fat and lazy and didn’t move around,” he observed.
But the veteran biologist sees good news in the numbers, both short-term and long-term.
For this year, “Around Christmas, we’ll start seeing a lot more deer,” he said.
That’s heartening for deer hunters who still have archery and crossbow seasons running through Dec. 31.
In addition, muzzleloader season opened Monday and runs through Sunday. Youth deer season will be open Dec. 26-27, followed by the reopening of antlerless season Dec. 28-31.
One last opportunity is the primitive weapons “Mountaineer Heritage Season” Jan. 9-12.
And all those bucks that got away — or never got in the line of sight — this year?
“There will be holdover bucks for next year,” Rogers promised.
