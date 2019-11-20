PLEASANT DALE — The 20th annual Squirrel Fest returns on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Pleasant Dale, offering good food, great music and fun for everyone.
Squirrel Fest is a one-day event that is going to be held on Calvin Riggleman’s farm in Pleasant Dale located along U.S. 50 east of Augusta (13841 Northwestern Pike). Everyone is welcome at this community event that celebrates all aspects of country living and offers dishes made from wild game and provides fun activities and music for everyone. There will even be a moon bounce for the kids.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 in the newly remodeled barn. In the past, Squirrel Fests have seen dishes ranging from raccoon stew, squirrel gravy and deer burgers to smoked deer ham, elk stew and even groundhog nachos. Free pork ribs and chicken will also be provided.
Attendees can feel free to bring a dish to pass, and $100 will be given as a prize to the best offering.
Samples of both Bigg Riggs jarred products and Flying Buck whiskey will be available. Riggleman promises more fun than ever at this year’s Squirrel Fest and invites everyone to come out and visit with other members of the community.
For more information on Squirrel Fest or Bigg Riggs Farm, you can find Riggleman’s Facebook by searching for Bigg Riggs Farm and Flying Buck Distillery.
Come hungry and thirsty. Please drive responsibly.
