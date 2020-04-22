A mailing last week to every registered voter in West Virginia has started a deluge of requests for absentee ballots.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite said Monday that his office already sent out 160 before the election date was changed, had another 505 ready to mail and received 250 more requests on Monday.
That tops 900 requests with about 7 weeks until election day — easily surpassing the 130 absentee ballots requested in a typical Hampshire County election.
West Virginia requires a reason to request an absentee ballot, but Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey agreed last month that fear of COVID-19 was a legitimate reason permitting any registered West Virginia voter to cast an absentee ballot.
That led to the decision to mail the applications to all 1.2 million registered voters in the state.
The primary election has been moved from May 12 to June 9 because of the coronavirus.
Deak Kersey, general counsel with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, said the application only applies to people who do not wish to vote at their polling precinct because of the health concerns.
“There is a full application that’s available if a voter, for example, is living with a physical disability and they are eligible to vote electronically,” he said. “They would have to fill out the regular, full absentee application form available form their county clerk upon request.”
Other applications can be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s Office’s website.
County clerk’s offices will accept absentee voter applications through June 3. In-person and early voting will still be offered.
Ballots have to be postmarked by June 9 to be counted.
* * *
High school students who will be 18 by the November election can vote in the primary.
* * *
Primary election day is June 9. Voters will also choose candidates in nonpartisan races and decide on a $26.2 million bond call for Hampshire County Schools.
* * *
Nobody filed in Hampshire County to be a write-in candidate on the June 9 ballot. The deadline was Tuesday. Write-in votes for candidates who do not file don’t count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.