1 MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is considering furloughing some staffers due to financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic, WVU Vice President Rob Alsop said last week.
Alsop said the college could lose between $30 million and $40 million by the end of the fiscal year because of the virus.
The potential furlough would start on May 28 and could last until June 28 or July 26 depending on summer course enrollment and possible federal relief, he said. College faculty, staffers scheduled to teach a class during the furlough period, student employees and federal work study or graduate student assistants are not being considered for the furlough.
Employees would be notified by May 8 if the college moves ahead with any furloughs.
Owner of closed hospital must pay up
2 FAIRMONT — The parent company of a West Virginia hospital that closed has agreed to pay $126,648 in matching 401(k) contributions for hospital workers, the state attorney general’s office said Friday.
California-based Alecto Healthcare Services agreed to the payment for employees of Fairmont Regional Medical Center following an attorney general investigation and union negotiations, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office said in a news release. Alecto announced its decision in February to close the hospital, which shut down in March.
“The hard-working, former employees of Fairmont Regional deserve any benefits owed to them,” Morrisey said in the release. “Neither these professionals, nor the surrounding community, asked for their hospital to close in the midst of a global pandemic.”
“Today is another victory for workers of the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” said Joyce Gibson, regional director for Service Employees International Union District 1199.
Morrisey’s office earlier announced it worked with the union and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to recoup more than $1.08 million in paid time off for former workers at the hospital.
87-year-old accused of murder
3 SUTTON — An 87-year-old West Virginia man has been accused of killing his neighbor.
West Virginia State Police charged Bobby Criner in the murder of Bruce Hockensmith, 55, last week after the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a road in Roane County. A report from state police said Hockensmith died April 19 shortly after troopers found him.
Criner told troopers that he and Hockensmith had gotten into a dispute over cars blocking their shared driveway, WOWK-TV reported. He said he went back into his house to grab a gun after the two got into a physical fight, and shot Hockensmith after he was attacked by him.
Criner has since been booked into a regional jail.
Infant tests positive
4 LOGAN — Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning said a 4-month-old girl who tested positive for COVID-19 is being treated at home. He did not have details on her condition.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can bring about more severe illness, including pneumonia, and even death.
State investments take hit
5 CHARLESTON — The value of West Virginia’s investments dropped about 7.5% after the stock market downturn due to the new coronavirus, the executive director of the Investment Management Board said.
Craig Slaughter told the Consolidated Public Retirement Board on Wednesday that state investment assets fell about 4 percent in February and about 10 percent in March. Some of those losses were recovered in April.
Entering the downturn, the Investment Management Board had total fund assets of about $19.7 billion, while state pension fund assets were about $15.9 billion.
Slaughter said markets are likely to remain volatile, especially if coronavirus infections surge again later this year.
Consolidated Public Retirement Board Executive Director Jeffery Fleck said the value of investments in a 401(k)-style retirement plan for educators has dropped nearly 12 percent to $507 million since January.
Under state law, the legislature must redirect revenue to fund public teacher and employee pension plans if those assets don’t grow by 7.5 percent annually.
Union rescinds justice’s endorsement
6 CHARLESTON — A union has rescinded its backing of a state Supreme Court candidate after the panel voted to uphold the state’s so-called right-to-work law.
The AFL-CIO’s state chapter announced Wednesday that it had pulled its endorsement of Justice John Hutchison.
In an opinion released last week, the justices overturned a ruling last year by a lower court judge who had struck down some provisions of the 2016 law. Hutchison concurred with the opinion.
The law authorized union employees to stop paying dues and fees or, in lieu of that, make payments to a charity or third party.
The AFL-CIO said in a statement that Hutchison “has put the interests of out-of-state corporations over the interests of West Virginia working families.”
Magistrated suspended after brush with DNR
7 CHARLESTON — A West Virginia magistrate has been suspended for 90 days for violating codes of judicial conduct during a confrontation with Division of Natural Resources officers after he went fishing.
The state Supreme Court last week increased the suspension recommended by a judicial hearing board against Wayne County Magistrate David E. Ferguson. The board had recommended a 30-day suspension without pay and a $2,000 fine.
The court said the harsher suspension was justified due to Ferguson’s “flagrant attempt to intimidate” law enforcement officers.
The court said Ferguson was fishing with his father in February 2017 at East Lynn Lake, which had been restocked with trout that day.
DNR Cpl. Larry Harvey said he and another officer saw Ferguson catch the daily limit of six trout, then caught two more, giving one to his father and one to another man.
When officers approached Ferguson, he began pacing and screaming.
Ferguson was cited for exceeding the fish limit. He paid a small fine, plus court costs.
Loaded gun found at airport
8 CHARLESTON — Screeners at West Virginia’s Yeager Airport found a loaded handgun inside a woman’s carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The .38-caliber revolver was loaded with four bullets. The woman, of Tornado, West Virginia, told officials she forgot she had a loaded gun with her, the TSA said in a news release.
The gun found Monday was the third one found by the TSA this year at Yeager Airport in Charleston.
Yeager Airport Police confiscated the gun and questioned the woman before citing her on weapons charges, the TSA said.
W.Va. lobbies against inmate transfers
9 CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin are asking the federal Bureau of Prisons to reconsider sending inmates to federal prisons in the state for quarantine.
The Bureau of Prisons is planning to use FCC Hazelton and another facility as a quarantine location for inmates from other prisons.
Justice wrote a letter to the bureau on Friday, calling the transfers “unwise and unnecessary.”
Manchin said he was “deeply troubled by the plans to transport new inmates from COVID-19 hotspot regions of the country to West Virginia for quarantine.”
Manchin, in a release Saturday, said he is concerned that prison workers and inmates will be put at greater risk of exposure. He said the transfer plans include FCC Hazelton and FCI Gilmer.
The proposal is also opposed by the union which represents prison workers.
Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees said in a news release they believe the prisoners will come from Washington, D.C., where the jail has been hard hit by the pandemic. o
