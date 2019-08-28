CAPON BRIDGE — Paving the new Mill Branch Bridge will slow traffic on U.S. 50 east of town today and Thursday (Aug. 28-29).
The Division of Highways said work will begin around noon today on 50 near Smokey Hollow Road and be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.
Drivers should expect minor delays as traffic will be reduced to 1 lane in the work zone under the direction of flaggers. Drivers are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.
All work will occur during daylight hours.
