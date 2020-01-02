Dear Reader:
I have been wondering how many people read this op-ed and reminding myself of why I said yes when Jim King asked if I would be interested in writing it.
The idea of a column titled “Wondering” had been with me for a while. It started with the idea that there are so many things in our lives, our communities, our country-planet-universe that we don’t know about, questions that we want answers to and don’t know where to look. I wanted to share these questions with others and help find answers.
I imagined a forum that would spark conversations, would challenge each of us to think or, simply, would help us find others with similar problems, concerns or interests. I hoped that we would find friends, maybe even share a bit of laughter. (Or break bread together as I invited in my August wonderings.)
Over the years, I have received emails from 2 or 3 people, had fairly regular comments from one gentleman in Slanesville (Hello, Bobby) and ran into a lady in the post office (Slanesville again) who seemed to recognize me from the photo in the column and who said that she mostly, not always, agreed with me on issues.
A recent letter to the editor in response to one of my op-eds showed that the writer did understand that he has the right to pray anywhere anytime. I am not sure that he gets that he doesn’t have the right to make others stand there while he prays.
Until we can get past the simple issue of religious freedom, how can we hope to accomplish our larger challenges such as ending all wars and saving the planet from our destructive pollution? I cannot help but wonder how he felt about my other wonderings over the years.
Does he truly love his neighbor, etc? Does he follow the spiritual path of Christ or does he use the mythology and history of the Hebrews to justify his actions?
We are going into what will likely be one of the most difficult and challenging election years that we have faced in a long time. And I am wondering how we will ever get past the emotional issues that are distracting and/or dividing us from being the wonderful country that we have been/are/could be?
The biggest issue facing us just now is that of the impeachment of the president. Another recent letter to the editor explained about being innocent until proven guilty, etc and seemed to miss the point of the impeachment process. To impeach someone, means “to call into question the integrity or validity of (a practice), or to charge (the holder of a public office) with misconduct.” (from the internet).
It is more of a grand jury process, not a trial. The purpose is to remove an elected official from that position, not to put in jail. (That process would happen separately if deemed appropriate.)
We will again be faced with the opportunity to question and then elect officials who truly care about the people and not the corporations. We will need to find out the real facts behind an issue and not just believe those purporting to be telling the truth.
What was that quote from a few years ago? “You have the right to your own opinion, but not your own facts?” It has been interesting to me over the last several years to see how several people can read the same articles, see the same news and yet come away with such different reactions.
How can we open our hearts and our minds and decide what is best for all, not based on our personal beliefs? Most important how can we get the half of us who don’t even vote to take responsibility, step up and make informed decisions?
My wish for this New Year is that we each act from love and kindness; that our actions come from caring, not judging; that all children are born into love and have the hope of creating a wonderful life; that each morning brings the sound of birds and the smell of roses (well, coffee?) and that you, Dear Reader, find some simple joy in your living. Blessed be.
