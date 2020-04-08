CAPON BRIDGE — Chlorination will be used to disinfect wastewater in Capon Bridge’s planned sewer system upgrade, the Town Council decided in a special meeting called Monday, March 30.
Thrasher Group Project Manager Dan Ferrell was facing an April 10 deadline to request added grant funds, so he could not wait for the next scheduled council meeting on April 13 for a decision.
Deciding between chlorination and UV disinfection and approving a request to add a small building to provide lab space for testing and a place to shower were the major changes requiring more money.
Ferrell said there would be a $16,000 difference in initial expense if the council opted for chlorine disinfection, but costs for the 2 different methods would probably be similar in the long run.
The Department of Environmental Pollution favors UV disinfection, he said, but acknowledged in response to questions that using UV light for disinfection can be ineffective if the water is cloudy.
Capon Bridge’s current sewer plant uses chlorine disinfection.
Water operator Steve Bowers noted that the lower cost projection for UV disinfection was based on a 2-year life for the light bulbs used. Bulbs in the system used for the pool in the Valley Health fitness center on Sunrise Summit have been lasting only half this long, he reported, and he was warned that the bulbs, which must be cleaned periodically, are fragile.
The main argument for UV disinfection other than the lower cost was that it adds nothing to the wastewater that must then be removed before wastewater is discharged into the river, a problem with chlorine.
After some discussion, Town Council members decided on chlorination because it offered more certainty than UV light. Though some council members voiced some support for the use of UV light, none objected to the decision.
Ferrell said the town would hear in early May whether it had been given the additional funding it would need.
The council went over plans for the project and discussed keeping the old system in place so that it could be used in an emergency that rendered the new system inoperable. Members also agreed the small building was needed to provide lab space.
Work is proceeding on getting the necessary easements from property owners.
Ferrell reported that they now plan to have the sewer pipes follow water lines down into Capon Bridge, since the Department of Highways does not want the pipes laid along U.S. 50.
