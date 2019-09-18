WINCHESTER — Two Hampshire County residents were among 24 indicted in Frederick County earlier this month.
• Dustin John Synovec, 24, of Augusta was charged with unlawful wounding on June 15.
Synovec confessed upon his arrest to wounding a man at the Mountain View Inn next to the Gore, Va., post office.
Around 10:20 p.m. on June 15, arguing and gunfire alerted guests at the motel, who told police they saw a man lying on the ground covered in blood.
Although witnesses said several shots were fired in the air, no bullet shell casings were found and the victim had no gunshot wounds, police said.
Witnesses told police Synovec and the victim appeared to know each other.
• Robert Justin Householder, 30, of Capon Bridge was charged with failure to appear in court on Aug. 20.
