ROMNEY — Christmas in Romney is shaping up to be the event of the season this Saturday, and Honey Bee Music is adding to the festivities with an Advent concert to help the community prepare for the holiday ahead.
Elizabeth Podsiadlo, the face behind Hampshire County’s Honey Bee Music studio, said that the message of the season is reflected in the songs that are to be performed in the 2 p.m. concert Saturday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney.
“For this program, there’s a message in the music that saturates members of the choir. It touches them, and then in turn touches the community,” Podsiadlo explained. “The spirit of Christmas resides in the singer.”
Podsiadlo teaches both voice and piano at the 3-year-old Hampshire County music studio, a studio that boasts teachers of various instruments as well as the Stony Mountain recording studio. Podsiadlo not only is a member of the Honey Bee Community Choir, but she is also helping with the Capon Bridge Community Choir as well.
At the concert on Saturday, donations will be collected for the Children’s Home Society in Romney.
“All of the money collected will go to this cause,” said Podsiadlo.
The concert is labeled Lessons and Carols, and, as an Advent concert, the theme is “Is Your Heart Prepared for a King?”
“The songs in this concert are not ‘typical.’” Podsiadlo noted. “Although, there will be some favorites that people will be able to sing along to.”
After the afternoon event, Podsiadlo says that there will be a reception where community members can mingle with the choir and munch on refreshments provided.
Podsiadlo, who was known as “The Opera Singing Chef” during her time in San Diego, said, “Singers tend to be good chefs, take my word for it.”
The Honey Bee Community Choir has grown to 20 members, and the preparations for the Advent concert began after the fall show in September. Rehearsals have been held on a weekly basis, and Podsiadlo says that the concert alone isn’t the only thing to be excited about.
“When the day of the concert comes, it’s wonderful because it is the culmination of all of our hard work and preparation,” Podsiadlo said. “But before the concert even happens, there is a sense of accomplishment because of our rehearsals. The concert will be wonderful, but even each rehearsal is a success and an accomplishment and it shows growth.”
After the Advent concert, the Honey Bee Community Choir will be taking a break until February, when they will begin preparing for their next program.
